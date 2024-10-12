Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 489,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,603. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

