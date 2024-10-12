Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 65,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,495. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

