Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,404 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 350.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. 720,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.