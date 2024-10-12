Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 33,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

