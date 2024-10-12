Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,486 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VTR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 1,476,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.