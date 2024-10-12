Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.08. 1,819,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average is $176.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

