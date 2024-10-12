Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

