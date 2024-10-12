BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 639,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,944. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.