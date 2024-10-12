BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAN remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,230. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $4,522.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.