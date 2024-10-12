Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

BYIT stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 507.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 433.80 ($5.68) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.70).

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Sam Mudd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,110.85). In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,553.51). Also, insider Sam Mudd acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,110.85). 9.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

