Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. 16,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

