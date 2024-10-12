Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Calbee Trading Down 0.5 %

CLBEY stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$5.75. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.42.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

