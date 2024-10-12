Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in September

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

