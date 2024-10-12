Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$175.14.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$159.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$165.42. The stock has a market cap of C$100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.