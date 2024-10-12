Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$75.71.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The firm has a market cap of C$110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

