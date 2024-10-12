Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the September 15th total of 1,751,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

Cannabis Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Cannabis Global Company Profile

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

