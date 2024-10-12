Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Carbios SAS Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of COOSF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
About Carbios SAS
