Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Carbios SAS Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of COOSF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

