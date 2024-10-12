Cardano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $163.30 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.45 billion and $163.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.27 or 0.03919844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

