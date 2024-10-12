CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 4.8 %

CCLDO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

