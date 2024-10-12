Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NYSE:CRS opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $166.51.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

