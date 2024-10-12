Carrier Global Co. (CARR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 18th

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Carrier Global has increased its dividend by an average of 38.6% annually over the last three years. Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of CARR opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

