Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 5,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,823,559 shares in the company, valued at $135,973,455.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 80,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $181,176,636.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 93,831 shares of company stock worth $2,010,993 over the last three months. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $22.16 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

