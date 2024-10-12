Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.4 %

JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

