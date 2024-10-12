Catizen (CATI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.91 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Catizen has a market cap of $124.91 million and $81.77 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00254163 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,912 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,912 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.43956982 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $60,016,778.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.