CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.0 days.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCDBF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.