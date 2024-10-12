CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.0 days.
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCDBF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $61.27.
CCL Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.