Celer Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.93 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Celer Network has a market cap of $99.93 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

