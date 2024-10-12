Celestia Price Hits $5.51 on Top Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00008706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $776.82 million and approximately $104.63 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,076,054,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,075,835,616.438086 with 216,879,144.188086 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.34556869 USD and is up 7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $139,924,839.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

