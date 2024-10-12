Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Celtic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTFF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Celtic has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.86.
Celtic Company Profile
