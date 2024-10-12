Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Celtic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTFF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Celtic has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

