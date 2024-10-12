CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.12.
CEMEX Stock Performance
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CEMEX Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $91,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
