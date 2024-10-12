CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $91,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.