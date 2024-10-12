Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $222.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.75 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

