Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the September 15th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

