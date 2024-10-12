Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 15th (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri’s (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Centuri had issued 12,400,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $260,400,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Centuri Price Performance

NYSE CTRI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centuri

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Centuri during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,409,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the second quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centuri during the second quarter worth about $4,339,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,922,000.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Stories

