CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Down 28.5% in September

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 984,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,858. The stock has a market cap of $598.41 million, a PE ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. CEVA has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 67.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in CEVA by 1,693.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

