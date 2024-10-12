Challenger Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $1.56 (ASX:CGFPC)

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share on Sunday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Challenger Stock Performance

