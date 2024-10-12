Challenger Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $1.56 (ASX:CGFPC)

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share on Sunday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Challenger Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.