Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.29. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.