China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.93. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

