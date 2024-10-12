CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

