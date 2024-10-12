Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 95,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 72,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

