Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as high as C$10.49. Cineplex shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 98,890 shares.

CGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.91.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

