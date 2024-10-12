Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 282.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $5,919,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $208.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $211.57.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.