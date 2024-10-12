Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

