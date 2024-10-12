Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

