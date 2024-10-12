Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 250,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 67,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

