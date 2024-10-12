Citigroup Begins Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,099,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

