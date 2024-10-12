Citigroup Begins Coverage on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPO. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.35.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

