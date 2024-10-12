Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 160.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $32,536,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $2,977,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.74. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

