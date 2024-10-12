Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.26 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.