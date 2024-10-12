Clarius Group LLC Has $427,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $211.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.98.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

