Clarius Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $248.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

