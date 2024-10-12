Clarius Group LLC Sells 9,072 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".

UBS opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

